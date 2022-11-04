Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

"Technogenic Craters" Found at Damaged Nord Stream Pipeline Site

November 4, 2022

The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm in September. Photo: Danish Defence
The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm in September. Photo: Danish Defence

The Swiss-based operator of Russia-led Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline said on Wednesday it had completed initial data gathering at the location of the pipeline damage on line 1 in the Swedish exclusive economic zone and found "technogenic craters".

 "According to preliminary results of the damage site inspection, technogenic craters with a depth of 3 to 5 meters were found on the seabed at a distance of about 248 meters from each other," it said. 

Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, laid on the bed of the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were damaged in September and the infrastructure has been a focal point in the wider row between the West and Moscow. Russia's defense ministry said on Saturday that British navy personnel blew up the Nord Stream gas pipelines, a claim that London said was false. 

Sweden and Denmark have both concluded that four leaks on Nord Stream 1 and 2 were caused by explosions, but have not said who might be responsible. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has called the damage an act of sabotage. 

"The section of the pipe between the craters is destroyed, the radius of pipe fragments dispersion is at least 250 metres. Experts continue to analyse the survey data," Nord Stream AG added. 

(Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens and Jane Merriman)

Offshore Subsea Defense Subsea Pipelines Europe Safety & Security

Related Offshore News

Barbarossa I - ©Prysmian

Prysmian Adds Barbarossa I Cable Layer to Its Fleet. Wins...
Gassco gas pipeline system - ©Gassco

Norway Increases Gas Pipeline Checks after Nord Stream...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Seadrill

Angola: Sonadrill Wins 12-well, $402,500 Per Day Contract...
Drilling

QatarEnergy, ExxonMobil Place Successful Bid for Deepwater...
Energy

Insight

FACTBOX- Germany's LNG Import Project Plans

FACTBOX- Germany's LNG Import Project Plans

Video

Catching the MIROS Wave

Catching the MIROS Wave

Current News

SLB Boosts Shareholder Returns. CEO Says Upstream Spending 'Very Resilient'

SLB Boosts Shareholder Returns. CEO Says Upstream Spending 'Very Resilient'

Consortium Wants to Build 900MW Offshore Wind Farm in South Taranaki, New Zealand

Consortium Wants to Build 900MW Offshore Wind Farm in South Taranaki, New Zealand

Kraken Robotics' Brazilian Subsidiary Gets $8M R&D Funding

Kraken Robotics' Brazilian Subsidiary Gets $8M R&D Funding

"Technogenic Craters" Found at Damaged Nord Stream Pipeline Site

"Technogenic Craters" Found at Damaged Nord Stream Pipeline Site

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine