Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

AIP for C-Claw Fastener for Marine and Offshore

November 2, 2022

BV delivers an Approval in Principle to C-Claw, a non-intrusive mechanical fastener for marine and offshore steel structures. Image courtesy COLD PAD
BV delivers an Approval in Principle to C-Claw, a non-intrusive mechanical fastener for marine and offshore steel structures. Image courtesy COLD PAD

Bureau Veritas delivered an Approval in Principle to COLD PAD, an industrial start-up, for its C-Claw technology, a heavy-duty fastener for steel structures that is non-intrusive (no hole and no hot work is required). It was designed as an alternative to welding and drilling for the maritime and offshore sectors. The technology offers a quick fastening solution for any structural outfitting, maintenance and modification operations, including works on cable trays, pipe supports, skids, handrails, or ladders.

Technology New Product

Related Offshore News

The agreement was signed at the ADIPEC 2022 Exhibition in Abu Dhabi by Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group and Mark Heine, Fugro CEO. - Credit: AD Ports

ADIPEC: Fugro, AD Ports Pen Deal for Remote & Autonomous...
©Arctic LNG 2 Illustration - Credit: Saipem

Arctic LNG 2 Project on Track for 2023 Output Start,...


Trending Offshore News

A Dolphin Drilling Rig - Credit: Dolphin Drilling

Dolphin Drilling Can Take Part in Petrobras' Offshore...
Drilling
Credit: MODEC

MODEC Confirms FPSO FEED for Exxon's Uaru Oil Field...
Offshore

Insight

FACTBOX- Germany's LNG Import Project Plans

FACTBOX- Germany's LNG Import Project Plans

Video

Catching the MIROS Wave

Catching the MIROS Wave

Current News

AIP for C-Claw Fastener for Marine and Offshore

AIP for C-Claw Fastener for Marine and Offshore

Hurricane Energy Launches its Own Sale after Unsolicited Bid

Hurricane Energy Launches its Own Sale after Unsolicited Bid

ADIPEC Interview: Microsoft Driving Digital Transformation in Oil & Gas Sector

ADIPEC Interview: Microsoft Driving Digital Transformation in Oil & Gas Sector

Japan's TEPCO to Buy Scottish Floating Wind Firm Flotation Energy

Japan's TEPCO to Buy Scottish Floating Wind Firm Flotation Energy

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine