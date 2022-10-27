Ørsted Names Country Manager for Japan

Ørsted, one of the world's largest offshore wind developers, has appointed Henriette Holm as its new Country Manager for Japan.

"Henriette Holm brings more than 25 years of experience with Ørsted, and its predecessor organisation, working across transactions, partnerships, asset management and project development in different geographies," Ørsted said.

Holm currently serves as Ørsted’s Head of Project Development and Programmes in the UK and, according to Ørsted, has been instrumental in developing the Hornsea offshore wind projects which are some of the largest in the world.

She will transition into her new role in November and will be based in Ørsted’s Tokyo office from January 1, 2023.

Per Mejnert Kristensen, President of Ørsted Asia Pacific, says: "Japan continues to be a strategically important growth market for Ørsted in which we expect the build-out of offshore wind, and renewable energy in general, to significantly accelerate in the coming years. Henriette’s vast experience in working with the largest offshore wind projects in the world will be a huge advantage for us as we look to further strengthen our position in Japan.”

Henriette Holm said:"Japan is an ambitious and exciting market for renewable energy. I look forward to growing Ørsted’s business with our local partners and stakeholders to develop offshore wind projects and contribute to the country’s green energy transition.”