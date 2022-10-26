Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
C-Innovation Secures Work in US Gulf

October 26, 2022

C-Constructor (Photo: C-Innovation)
C-Constructor (Photo: C-Innovation)

Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) aﬃliate C-Innovation, (C-I) on Wednesday announced it has signed a multi-year contract with a major operator in the Gulf of Mexico, securing the C-Constructor to support the New Well Delivery Program and the Holiday for inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) services.

The C-Constructor and Holiday are both light construction vessels equipped with 150 MT subsea cranes and two Schilling UHD work class ROVs each. The C-Constructor will support the New Well Delivery Program and the Holiday will support IRM and emergent scopes for the operator.

C-I said its New Well Delivery Program manages all aspects of well delivery operations post drill rig completion through well startup. “The program reduces costs for operators by combining tree and well tie-in scopes. Historically, these two scopes were separated with tree installations being performed from the rig, which is more costly than performing the work from a vessel,” the company said.

Holiday (Photo: C-Innovation)

