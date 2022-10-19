TotalEnergies Charters PSV with Baterry-Hybrid System for UK Ops

Oil and gas company TotalEnergies UK and the Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad Offshore have signed a long-term contract for the platform supply vessel Normand Falnes.

According to Solstad Offshore, the contract is one of the first long-term charters awarded to a PSV with a battery-hybrid system in the UK North Sea. It is for a firm period of five years plus options.

The vessel will be utilized by TotalEnergies UK to support their UK North Sea assets and the contract will commence during November 2022.

“We are pleased to have entered into this long-term contract with TotalEnergies UK and especially introducing battery-hybrid solutions to the UK market to reduce fuel consumption and emissions,” Kenneth Lande, EVP – Head of Global AHTS & PSV Segment of Solstad Offshore, said Wednesday. Financial details were not disclosed.



