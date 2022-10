Norwegian offshore support vessel operator Solstad Offshore has secured new contracts and extensions for four of its platform supply vessels.

The contracts are firm for a total of 850 days, and Solstad Offshore's clients in the UK and the Netherlands will use the vessels.

The company did not share details on the clients' identities.

The contracts, worth around NOK 105 million ($9.92 million) in total, will be carried out by Far Symphony, Far Spica, Normand Serenade, and Normand Tantalus vessels.