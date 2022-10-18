Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Gallery: Itapu Oil Field FPSO Leaves Shipyard (Brazil)

October 18, 2022

Estaleiro Jurong Aracruz (EJA), a Brazilian subsidiary of Singapore's Sembcorp Marine, has completed the construction of the P-71 FPSO, integrating topsides on the China-built hull.

The new FPSO vessel left the EJA shipyard on Tuesday. It will be deployed at Petrobras' ultra-deepwater Itapu field in Brazil’s Santos Basin. 

When operational, the P-71 will produce up to 150,000 barrels of oil per day (BOPD).The P-71 measures 316m by 54m and can store 1.6 million barrels. The FPSO can accommodate 166 people.

Estaleiro Jurong Aracruz's P-71 work scope included the construction of six modules, pipe-racks, and a flare, and integrating them onto the vessel along with other modules and items supplied by Petrobras. EJA also modified FPSO’s topsides and hull to meet Itapu field requirements.

The hull of the FPSO was built in China by CIMC Raffles and arrived in Brazil in March, 2020.

 

