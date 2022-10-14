Kraken Wins Subsea Battery Order from AUV Manufacturer

Canada-based maritime robotics firm Kraken Robotics has secured an order for subsea batteries from a manufacturer of autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs).

"The order is valued at $1.1 million and is a follow on from a $4.8 million order from the same customer earlier this year. For confidentiality reasons, we cannot disclose the customer’s name. Delivery is expected in Q4," Kraken Robotics said.

Kraken’s SeaPower 6000-meter rated pressure-tolerant batteries are based on Kraken’s pressure-tolerant gel encapsulation technology for lithium polymer batteries.

According to Kraken, its batteries are "an attractively priced, environmentally friendly, and superior energy density alternative to the traditional oil compensated batteries commonly used for deep subsea battery applications."

"Kraken’s hot swappable batteries are modular and include an integrated battery management system within each battery module which provides a very high level of redundancy and safety to the vehicle," Kraken said.