Britain is offering an additional 34 exploration blocks to its first oil and gas exploration licensing round since 2019, the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) said on Thursday.

On Oct. 7, the NSTA initially offered 898 blocks, encouraging applications, especially for the southern North Sea, where hydrocarbons are close to existing infrastructure, allowing for swift development.

