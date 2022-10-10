New Contracts, Jobs for Aberdeenshire-based Blaze

Aberdeenshire-based Blaze Manufacturing Solutions has announced major contracts and new jobs since introducing a redefined global business strategy.

According to the company, following a major investment boost from Balmoral Group in 2019 the company has secured work from the nuclear, renewables and industrial sectors as well as maintaining its presence in the traditional oil and gas field. The new work has led to the creation of 12 full time jobs with more expected to follow.

The company, a provider of fire safety products and services. said its strategy has a renewed focus on delivering greater added value while providing solutions to detect, prevent and protect high-risk assets from fire incidents.

The company says it has secured deals into the next decade ranging from multi-million pound projects in the nuclear sector to international turnkey projects in the renewables market, whilst supporting historic oil and gas clients with asset life extensions and downstream work.

Ann Johnson, business development director, said: “Our ambitious strategy will help grow Blaze locally and internationally while we continue to expand our capabilities and services into new markets.

“It is the depth of our expertise, particularly in reference to fire safety systems, that differentiates our engineering and design teams from any other fire protection manufacturer in the world.

“We are an independent company and are not tied to any specific component manufacturers. We always provide the optimum solution and are not constrained in any way regarding our project partners.”

To support recent developments the company has appointed Stuart White as operations director and refreshed its brand identity to reflect and enhance its market diversification capabilities.

White, a qualified CA, comes to Blaze following a successful career in the financial services sector as well as time spent in energy logistics and construction engineering.

Sir Jim Milne CBE, chairman and managing director of Balmoral Group, said: “Since our investment Blaze has been expanding its global reach and the company’s reputation for quality and service is ever-growing.

“We believe Stuart’s appointment and the new branding reflects the company’s ambition and highlights its unique business model and capabilities.

“These developments follow a successful year for Blaze which saw the announcement of major contracts in highly specialised fields and we look forward to continuing our growth plan with them in the years ahead.”