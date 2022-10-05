U.S. Offshore Wind Developer Names Its First CEO

Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind, a 50/50 partnership between Shell New Energies US LLC and EDF Renewables North America, has appointed Joris Veldhoven as the company’s first Chief Executive Officer.

The joint venture is working to develop offshore wind projects on the U.S. east coast, with the aim of providing electricity to New York and New Jersey.

"I am excited and humbled to lead the continued growth of Atlantic Shores, one of the nation’s leading offshore wind developers, as we continue to set the standard for offshore wind development in the United States,” said Veldhoven.

“As a company, we are uniquely positioned to both mitigate climate change and generate positive impact on those who live in the local communities in which our projects will be built. I am grateful to work with a talented, diverse, and highly skilled team focused on building the future of clean, renewable offshore wind energy.”

In June 2021, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities awarded the organization an Offshore Renewable Energy Credit to deliver enough renewable energy to power 700,000 homes in the State of New Jersey. The lease areas will be developed in stages, with Project 1 slated to begin construction in 2024.

“It is a true pleasure to see Joris take the helm of Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind,” said Tristan Grimbert, President & CEO, EDF Renewables North America. “Joris’ strategic acumen coupled with business intellect has positioned him to smoothly transition into this important role. Joris is the right person at the right time to lead the venture into future success. I am grateful for the exceptional performance of the entire Atlantic Shores team and excited by the opportunity ahead to convert this hard work into carbon-free electricity for the residents of New Jersey and New York.”

Veldhoven previously served as Atlantic Shores’ Commercial and Financial Director where he focused on developing the domestic supply chain, building local partnerships, creating economic benefits for the community at large, and helping to lead the company’s overall growth.

Veldhoven has also been the Global Wind Supply Chain Manager for Shell New Energies Wind and, over the span of a decade, has held various commercial roles with Shell in the Netherlands, Norway, and the United Arab Emirates.

“Joris has been a key member of the Atlantic Shores team and has helped shape and grow the company since the start,” said Amanda Dasch, Shell Vice President Offshore Power Americas, RE&S. “As New Jersey and New York work towards reaching their offshore wind procurement targets, Joris will provide strategic direction to be the partner of choice in providing more, affordable renewable power generation for their communities.”