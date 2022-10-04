Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Drones Seen Near North Sea Gas Field, Danish Police Say

October 4, 2022

Illustration only - Credit: freddytb Foto/AdobeStock
Danish police have over the weekend received reports of drone activity near the Roar gas field in the North Sea, a police spokesperson said on Tuesday.  

The Roar field is next to Denmark's largest gas field, Tyra, both of which are operated by TotalEnergies.

Denmark has, like some other countries in the region, raised its emergency preparedness level for its power and gas sector after several countries said two Russian pipelines to Europe leaking gas into the Baltic Sea had been subject to sabotage. 

The French energy company said last week it had observed "unauthorized drone activity" near one of its other offshore oil and gas installations in the North Sea, the Halfdan B field.

TotalEnergies could not immediately be reached for comment. 


 (Reuters - Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard and Stine Jacobsen, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

