ConocoPhillips Scandinavia Raises Security Level after Drone Sightings

The Scandinavian unit of ConocoPhillips, a major oil and gas producer in Norway, has this week elevated the security level and emergency preparedness at its offshore and onshore facilities, the company said in a statement on Friday.

"We confirm having made drone observations, and we cooperate with the authorities," ConocoPhillips said, adding that it would not disclose further details.

Suppliers of products and services will, however, receive separate information, the company said.

