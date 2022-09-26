Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Norway Oil Safety Regulator Warns of Threats from Unidentified Drones

September 26, 2022

Credit: sezer66/AdobeStock
Credit: sezer66/AdobeStock

Norway's Petroleum Safety Authority (PSA) on Monday urged oil companies to be more vigilant over unidentified drones seen flying near Norwegian offshore oil and gas platforms, warning they could pose a risk of accidents or deliberate attacks. 

The warning came after the country's largest oil and gas firm Equinor recently said it had notified authorities of sightings of drones of unknown origin flying near some of its platforms. 

"We would urge increased vigilance, a review of emergency preparedness measures and incident response, and information sharing," the PSA said in a letter to operators.

The warning came after the country's largest oil and gas firm Equinor recently said it had notified authorities of sightings of drones of unknown origin flying near some of its platforms.

"We would urge increased vigilance, a review of emergency preparedness measures and incident response, and information sharing," the PSA said in a letter to operators.

The safety watchdog said unidentified drones posed a risk to helicopters that transport offshore workers, could become an ignition source in areas with explosion hazard, or could be used for deliberate attacks.

Newspaper Stavanger Aftenblad reported last week that unidentified drones had been observed at least at six Equinor installations, including at its giant oilfield Johan Sverdrup.

Last Tuesday, a drone was observed some 50 meters away from Equinor's Heidrun platform in the North Sea, breaching the 500-meter security perimeter, the newspaper reported.

"There have been observations of drones at some of our installations on the Norwegian continental shelf," a spokesperson for Equinor told Reuters, declining to elaborate. 

Equinor has reported the incidents to the Norwegian authorities, including the PSA and police.

"We are taking those sightings very seriously," the company spokesperson added.

Drones have been also observed near Kristin, Gullfaks C, Snorre A and Gina Krog installations, Aftenbladet reported.

Norway's southwestern police district said it had started an investigation into sightings of drones offshore and had notified the Norwegian Police Security Service, which deals with terrorism and external threats.

"The police are taking seriously observations of illegal drone activities, and are monitoring the situation closely," lead investigator Amund Preede Revheim told Reuters in an email.

 (Reuters / Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Technology Energy Activity Safety & Security Drones


Trending Offshore News

Maersk Intrepid (Photo: Maersk Drilling)

OMV Confirms Find in One of "Largest Prospects in Norway"
Energy
The Sealhyfe platform on WAVEGEM.

Lhyfe Launches World First Offshore Hydrogen Pilot
Offshore

Sponsored

G. W. Lisk Company Launches New Certified Flame Arrestor Series

G. W. Lisk Company Launches New Certified Flame Arrestor Series

Insight

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

Australia - a Land of Promise and Hurdles for Offshore Wind Developers

Australia - a Land of Promise and Hurdles for Offshore Wind Developers

Norway Oil Safety Regulator Warns of Threats from Unidentified Drones

Norway Oil Safety Regulator Warns of Threats from Unidentified Drones

Petro Rio to Buy TotalEnergies' Stake in Itaipu Field

Petro Rio to Buy TotalEnergies' Stake in Itaipu Field

Equatorial Guinea Approves VAALCO's Development Plan for Venus Discovery

Equatorial Guinea Approves VAALCO's Development Plan for Venus Discovery

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine