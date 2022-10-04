Veolia Water Technologies' Seawater Treatment Process Module for One Guyana FPSO

Veolia Water Technologies has won a multi-million dollar contract to supply a seawater treatment process module for the One Guyana FPSO, that will operate in the ExxonMobil-operated Stabroek block, offshore Guyana.

The Yellowtail - SBM Offshore/McDermott Joint Venture (YTSM JV) awarded the contract to Veolia's subsidiary VWS Westgarth.

The award is for the design, procurement, and supply of equipment to process 15,350 m3/h of seawater for cooling, fresh water, and low sulfate water injection. The nano filtered low sulphate seawater injection is supplied at up to 2,092 m3/h and fresh water supplied from seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) at 350 m3/h.

The seawater system is provided as a single, fully integrated process module comprising coarse filtration, UltraMEV108 ultrafiltration pretreatment, sulphate removal membrane process, SWRO membrane process, membrane Clean-In-Place unit, vacuum deaerator unit, water injection booster pumps with system piping, valves, and instrumentation.

Low sulphate seawater is injected into the oil bearing reservoir to maintain pressure and improve secondary recovery. This helps to ensure that the oil production is achieved as efficiently as possible, and minimises the operations carbon footprint.

This will be Veolia’s 14th Sulphate Removal Process (SRP) technology project with SBM Offshore, and its third for Guyana’s Stabroek Block, building on the successful SRP process modules design, supply, and operations support services provided for the Liza Unity and Liza Prosperity FPSOs.

One Guyana Specs

SBM Offshore received an order from ExxonMobil in April to deliver the One Guyana FPSO for the Yellowtail development offshore Guyana, this will be the fourth and largest FPSO to be deployed offshore Guyana.

The FPSO will be designed to produce 250,000 barrels of oil per day, will have an associated gas treatment capacity of 450 million cubic feet per day, and a water injection capacity of 300,000 barrels per day. The FPSO will be spread moored in a water depth of about 1,800 meters and will be able to store around 2 million barrels of crude oil.

The order confirmation comes after ExxonMobil sanctioned the $10 billion Yellowtail oil field development.

Under the contracts with Exxon, SBM Offshore will construct, install, and then lease and operate the FPSO for a period of up to two years, after which the FPSO ownership and operation will transfer to ExxonMobil. First oil is expected in 2025.