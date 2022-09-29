Vattenfall to Build 980MW Offshore Wind Farm in Germany

Swedish firm Vattenfall has obtained the right to develop the N-7.2 offshore wind power project off the German North Sea coast. The project is expected to generate enough electricity to power the equivalent oif more than one million German households.

As part of the tender process for the construction of a large wind farm off the German island of Borkum in the German North Sea coast, Vattenfall has informed German authority that it is exercising right of entry to the project, thereby obtaining the right to develop and construct the wind farm.

Following a final investment decision by Vattenfall, the wind farm could be connected to the German electricity grid sometime in 2027.

Fully developed, it would have an output of 980 MW with annual generation corresponding to the consumption of more than one million German households.

"This is an important milestone for us in Germany as the government aims to increase generation of electricity from offshore wind to 30 gigawatts by 2030. Vattenfall strives to contribute to this goal through this and other potential projects. Rapid expansion of renewable energy is key to permanently reducing Germany’s dependence on fossil fuels," says Catrin Jung, Head of Offshore Wind at Vattenfall.

The project was originally developed under the name “Global Tech II” by a consortium led by Strabag SE. Vattenfall acquired the project in 2016, but when a new offshore wind tendering system was put into place, the area was auctioned out again. Vattenfall holds the right of entry.

The project is located 85 kilometres off the island of Borkum on the German North Sea coast.