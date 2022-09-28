Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Saipem Nets 1B Euros Worth of Contracts in Ivory Coast

September 28, 2022

Saipem’s vessel FDS2 - Credit: Saipem
Saipem’s vessel FDS2 - Credit: Saipem

Italian oilfield services giant Saipem has won two new contracts in Ivory Coast worth around one billion euros in total.

The contracts have been assigned by ENI Cote d’Ivoire-Petroci consortium for the Baleine Phase 1 Project, for the development of the oil and gas field offshore Ivory Coast located at a 1,200 m water depth.

The Baleine discovery represents the largest commercial discovery in the country in the last 20 years, and is expected to contribute to power generation in the Ivory Coast. Saipem contributed to the discovery of the field thanks to the activities of the Saipem 10000 and Saipem 12000 drillships.

The first contract entails Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) activities of Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and flowlines (SURF) and of an onshore gas pipeline for the connection to the distribution grid.

The offshore laying of flexible lines, risers and umbilicals will be executed by Saipem’s vessel FDS2 and the development of the project will be on a fast-track basis. The start of operations is planned for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The second contract  encompasses engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning activities related to the refurbishment of the Firenze FPSO, plus 10 years of operations and maintenance services of the vessel.


 

Energy Engineering Subsea Pipelines Activity Production Africa

Sponsored

G. W. Lisk Company Launches New Certified Flame Arrestor Series

G. W. Lisk Company Launches New Certified Flame Arrestor Series

Insight

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

Proserv Acquires Stake in Power System Monitoring Expert, Synaptec

Proserv Acquires Stake in Power System Monitoring Expert, Synaptec

SPE Offshore Europe Celebrates 50th Anniversary

SPE Offshore Europe Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Offshore Vessel Firm Bourbon Sets Up Offshore Wind Division

Offshore Vessel Firm Bourbon Sets Up Offshore Wind Division

Saipem Nets 1B Euros Worth of Contracts in Ivory Coast

Saipem Nets 1B Euros Worth of Contracts in Ivory Coast

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine