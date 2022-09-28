Saipem Nets 1B Euros Worth of Contracts in Ivory Coast

Italian oilfield services giant Saipem has won two new contracts in Ivory Coast worth around one billion euros in total.

The contracts have been assigned by ENI Cote d’Ivoire-Petroci consortium for the Baleine Phase 1 Project, for the development of the oil and gas field offshore Ivory Coast located at a 1,200 m water depth.

The Baleine discovery represents the largest commercial discovery in the country in the last 20 years, and is expected to contribute to power generation in the Ivory Coast. Saipem contributed to the discovery of the field thanks to the activities of the Saipem 10000 and Saipem 12000 drillships.

The first contract entails Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) activities of Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and flowlines (SURF) and of an onshore gas pipeline for the connection to the distribution grid.

The offshore laying of flexible lines, risers and umbilicals will be executed by Saipem’s vessel FDS2 and the development of the project will be on a fast-track basis. The start of operations is planned for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The second contract encompasses engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning activities related to the refurbishment of the Firenze FPSO, plus 10 years of operations and maintenance services of the vessel.



