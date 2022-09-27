Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Shell, Exxon Launch Joint Sale of UK, Dutch North Sea Assets

September 27, 2022

© Lukasz Z / Adobe Stock
© Lukasz Z / Adobe Stock

Shell and Exxon Mobil have launched a joint sale process of a large package of offshore natural gas assets in the southern UK and Dutch North Sea, three industry and banking sources said.

The two companies have hired investment bank Jefferies to run the sale, which could raise over $2 billion, the sources said.

Launched earlier this month, the sale comes after Shell and Exxon independently ran initial sales processes for their British and Dutch assets.

Shell declined to comment. Jefferies declined to comment. Exxon did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

In July, Shell and Exxon launched the sale of the 50-50 NAM joint venture in the Netherlands, operator of the Groningen gas field and one of Europe's largest and oldest natural gas production companies.

The two companies have also separately put up for sale their stakes in their British southern North Sea gas hub, which include the Clipper Leman Alpha hubs as well as the Bacton terminal in eastern England, the sources said.

Reuters reported that Shell was preparing to launch the sale in February.

The joint sale process which combines both basins hopes to draw bids from several oil and gas companies that have shown interest in the initial processes, the sources said.

The sales are part of the two companies' drive to dispose of ageing oil and gas assets in an effort to cut costs and as they focus on newer, larger projects around the world.


(Reuters - Reporting by Ron Bousso; Additional reporting by Sabrina Valle in Houston; Editing by Jason Neely)

Energy Industry News Europe


Trending Offshore News

© sakramir / Adobe Stock

Gas from Russia's Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Leaks into Baltic...
Offshore
Maersk Intrepid (Photo: Maersk Drilling)

OMV Confirms Find in One of "Largest Prospects in Norway"
Energy

Sponsored

G. W. Lisk Company Launches New Certified Flame Arrestor Series

G. W. Lisk Company Launches New Certified Flame Arrestor Series

Insight

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

Tidewater Orders NES Battery Package for PSV

Tidewater Orders NES Battery Package for PSV

US Offshore Oil Output Drops as Hurricane Ian Approaches

US Offshore Oil Output Drops as Hurricane Ian Approaches

What is Known About the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Leaks?

What is Known About the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Leaks?

GTT's 'POWER' Digital Solution Gets LR AIP

GTT's 'POWER' Digital Solution Gets LR AIP

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine