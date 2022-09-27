Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Taiya Renewable Energy, BW Ideol in Floating Wind Pact

September 27, 2022

Floating wind turbine (Floatgen) 2 - credits BW Ideol V. Joncheray
Taiya Renewable Energy on Tuesday announced a joint development of a floating offshore wind pipeline including a 50 MW floating wind pilot-project and commercial-scale projects offshore Taiwan with floating wind specialist BW Ideol.

"This cooperation is the first project of a Taiwanese developer to announce its entry into floating pilot wind projects. It is also the first time that an international advanced floating key contributor has announced cooperation with Taiwan to participate in the development of floating wind projects," Taiya Renewable Energy said.

The projects are based on BW Ideol’s Damping Pool technology, and BW Ideol has been granted the EPCI contract to design, engineer, build and install the floating foundations. 

"The two companies intend to collaborate very closely to contribute to the early commercialization of cost-competitive floating offshore wind power," Taiya Renewable Energy said.

"Taiwan MOEA also announced a 100 MW auction for pilot floating arrays in deeper waters. Taiya Renewable Energy and BW Ideol are determined to successfully make a contribution to Taiwan's floating wind pilot projects," the company added.

In addition to the pilot projects, the cooperation agreement also includes the joint development of several commercial-scale floating wind projects in Taiwan, which have already started the EIA process to ensure they meet the bidding schedule. The specific development content of the two cooperations will be subject to further due diligence and negotiation of the final agreements among the parties.

