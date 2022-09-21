Schlumberger Launches Enterprise Data Solution

Schlumberger on Wednesday announced the commercial release of the Schlumberger Enterprise Data Solution, which is powered by Microsoft Energy Data Services.

"Developed to deliver the most comprehensive capabilities for subsurface data—in alignment with the emerging requirements of the OSDU Technical Standard, a new open industry standard for energy data—the Enterprise Data Solution makes data accessible on an unprecedented scale for the global energy industry," the oilfield services giant siad.

According to Schlumberger, the technology enables users to integrate subsurface data with technologies and workflows from multiple vendors.

"It is a single, open and interoperable platform with embedded artificial intelligence (AI) and powerful data management tools, which support and accelerate scalable, data-driven decision making at all levels of the organization," the company said.

Unlocking full potential of data

“A global cloud-based data solution, developed by Schlumberger and powered by the Microsoft Cloud, means the energy industry can confidently and fully embrace its digital transformation,” said Rajeev Sonthalia, president, Digital & Integration, Schlumberger. “Together, Schlumberger’s energy and subsurface data expertise and Microsoft’s experience in scaling cloud-based data solutions in an open interoperable data platform, have successfully unlocked the full potential of data. Accelerating time to value from AI and digital solutions creates significant new opportunities to increase productivity and boost performance. This is the future of data management for the energy industry.”

"A critical aspect of the energy transition process is harnessing data solutions that improve decision making and increase operational efficiency,” said Scott Guthrie, executive vice president, Cloud + AI Group, Microsoft. “The Schlumberger Enterprise Data Solution, powered by Microsoft Energy Data Services and built on Microsoft Azure, enables organizations in the energy industry to gain greater control of their data and unlock insights that accelerate their journey to data modernization.”

According to Schlumberger, the solution enables end-to-end data-driven workflows scalable to customers’ organizations.

"Full upstream data capabilities will expand from subsurface to production to well construction and welcome the transition to new and low-carbon energy sources. The Enterprise Data Solution will also accelerate advanced workflows to screen, assess and design carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) projects to support rapidly growing demand for large-scale CO2 sequestration. Data previously held in poorly connected silos can now flow freely across an unbroken data landscape to allow AI and automation to work at previously unimagined scale," Schlumberger said.

"Extraordinary new capabilities and workflows promise to deliver faster and more accurate decision making, reducing the time it takes for customers to extract additional value from their digitalization strategies," the company said.

Early adopters: Chevron & Petronas



According to Schlumberger, early adopters of the technologies include both PETRONAS and Chevron.

"PETRONAS has liberated petabytes of E&P data for users, integrating 12 corporate data stores to a single data platform and improving data management efficiency and optimizing infrastructure. Chevron is working in partnership with Schlumberger and Microsoft to accelerate the creation of digital technologies across its value chain globally," the company siad.