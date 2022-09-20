Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Tennet to Launch Tender for Offshore Cables in North Sea

September 20, 2022

Credit: TenneT

Dutch grid operator Tennet said on Tuesday it would launch a tender to build high voltage cable lines running between land in Germany and the Netherlands and connectors near wind turbine parks being built in the North Sea.    

In a statement, the Dutch state-owned grid company said the tender would cover orders for "at least 10" of the two gigawatts (GW) connectors it is using as a standard as the countries are planning for 40 gigawatts of wind energy by 2030.


(Reuters - Reporting by Toby Sterling, Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout and Louise Heavens)

