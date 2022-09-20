Certex Wins Work At World’s Deepest Fixed-bottom Offshore Wind Farm

UK-based Certex UK said Monday it had secured a major framework to supply statutory inspection and maintenance of Balance of Plant (BoP) equipment at the 114-turbine, 1,075MW Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm, located off the coast of Angus in the North Sea firth.

The framework, won via tender, is for three years, plus a two-year extension.

A £3 billion joint venture between TotalEnergies (51%) and SSE Renewables (49%), Seagreen, located approx. 17 miles offshore, will be Scotland’s largest and the world’s deepest fixed bottom offshore wind farm.

It will provide enough electricity to power more than 1.6 million households, with V164-10 MW turbines been positioned on each of the 114 bases. First power was announced in August.

Under the deal awarded to Certex, BoP covers detailed infrastructure design and supply of all parts of the wind farm (except turbines), including towers, foundations, buildings, electrical systems between turbines, and the onshore demarcation point between the wind farm and the grid. Certex UK’s work will primarily relate to the transition jackets in addition to personal protective equipment (PPE), including fall arrest systems; davit cranes; anchor points; and ladders.

Certex UK, which will also deliver services to an operations and maintenance site in Montrose, will commit a two-person team, working in rotation via a service operation vessel (SOV) covering offshore scopes all year round.