Norway's METCentre Licensed to Test Four New Offshore Wind Turbines

The Marine Energy Test Center (METCentre) in Norway has been licensed to test four new offshore wind turbines on the Norwegian west coast.

Arvid Nesse, head of METCentre and Norwegian Offshore Wind, said: "This expansion strengthens Norway's position as an international pioneer in floating offshore wind,"

The world's first floating offshore wind turbine was tested at the METCentre in 2009, and last year the Danish-developed TetraSpar turbine arrived at the center for testing, too. Now that these latest licenses are in place, means that there will be five more turbines installed by 2026.

Agreements have already been signed with companies for the expanded test capacity, according to Norwegian Offshore Wind.

"The expansion of the METCentre is very good news for the Norwegian supply chain. It is not just technology being tested here, but actually, the entire process from planning, logistics, transport, environmental impact, and installation," explains Arvid Nesse.

Over thirty Norwegian companies secured contracts when the TetraSpar turbine was installed. Many Norwegian suppliers are also involved in monitoring and operating the turbines, including the company Spoor which uses the test center to develop technology for monitoring and studying how the wind turbines affect birdlife.



These four new turbines will result in new projects for both local and national suppliers, Norwegian Offshore Wind said.

"The extensive testing at METCentre will give Norway a head-start in investing in this industry on a large scale. This experience is invaluable in order for us to co-exist with other industries, and to further reduce the costs of floating offshore wind," says Nesse.



