Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

PaxOcean to Convert PSV to Cable Layer for Triasmitra

September 16, 2022

(Photo: PaxOcean)
(Photo: PaxOcean)

PaxOcean said its Nanindah Mutiara Shipyard in Indonesia has secured a contract to convert a platform supply vessel (PSV) into a submarine cable laying vessel (CLV) for telecoms company PT Ketrosden Triasmitra.

The PSV is the Norwegian-built Skandi Sotra, previously acquired from Norway's DOF Group.

As part of the conversion, the vessel will be equipped with a remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) and plough system. 

The vessel is scheduled to be delivered early in the second quarter of 2023.

Ship Repair & Conversion Offshore Vessels


Trending Offshore News

Wael Sawan - Credit: Shell Photographic Services (cropped)

Shell Picks Renewables Boss Sawan as New CEO. Van Beurden...
People
Oil platforms in the Gulf of Mexico - Credit: Scott Bufkin/AdobeStock

The U.S. Oil Executive Making a Big Bet on Combating...
Energy

Insight

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

PaxOcean to Convert PSV to Cable Layer for Triasmitra

PaxOcean to Convert PSV to Cable Layer for Triasmitra

Petrobras' CEO Diagnosed with Cancer -Local Media

Petrobras' CEO Diagnosed with Cancer -Local Media

Ranhill Worley to Deliver FEED Services for PTTEP's Offshore Gas Project in Malaysia

Ranhill Worley to Deliver FEED Services for PTTEP's Offshore Gas Project in Malaysia

Jan De Nul's Newbuild Jack-up Voltaire Suffers 'Limited Damage' in China Typhoon

Jan De Nul's Newbuild Jack-up Voltaire Suffers 'Limited Damage' in China Typhoon

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine