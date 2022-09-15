PGNiG's Copernicus Well Offshore Norway Disappoints

Polish oil and gas company PGNiG has failed to unearth hydrocarbons at its Copernicus exploration well in the Norwegian Sea, Longboat Energy, a partner in the offshore license has informed.

The company said that the Copernicus exploration well in licence PL1017 offshore Norway was dry and would be plugged and abandoned. PGNiG is using the CIMC Raffles-owned, Odfjell Drilling-managed semi-submersible drilling rig Deepsea Yantai for the operation.

The well 6608/1-1S was targeting Plio-Pleistocene formations in the Vøring Basin region of the Norwegian Sea.

The well was drilled to a total vertical depth of 2,400 meters below sea level. Background gas readings were recorded, but the well failed to encounter any effective reservoir, Longboat said. The water depth at the site is 491 meters.

Analysis of the data collected remains ongoing to understand the observed bright seismic amplitude anomaly and any remaining prospectivity in the area, the company added.

Helge Hammer, Chief Executive of Longboat, said: "Naturally, we are disappointed that the Copernicus well was not a success but we look forward to continuing our fully-funded, gas-focused exploration programme with the results of the Oswig well expected shortly."

Austrian oil and gas company OMV last month started drilling operations on the Oswig exploration well in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea. Longboat holds a 20% stake in Oswig. Read More Here.