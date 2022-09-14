Deal Signed for First Offshore Floating CCS Hub Project in Asia Pacific

deepC Store, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, (MOL) and Technip Energies have entered into a Letter of Intent that should lead to the construction of a Floating Storage & Injection (“FSI”) Hub facility for dCS’s CStore1 carbon capture and storage project offshore Australia.

Under this LOI, dCS will manage the overall development of CStore1, including the FSI Hub facility; TechnipEnergies will provide Pre-FEED, FEED, and engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (“EPCI”) services for the FSI Hub facility using its C-Hub(TM) technology; and MOL will provide the Pre-FEED service for CO2 shipping scope and closely work with dCS and TechnipEnergies in relation to the FSI Hub facility scope.

"The FSI Hub is a key facility within the overall CStore1 project for unlocking a range of remote offshore CO2 injection sites. The LOI with MOL and T.EN ensures technical confidence to develop CStore1 as the first offshore floating CCS hub project in Asia Pacific region,” says Jack Sato, Chairman of dCS.

"As a provider of social infrastructure service in addition to traditional shipping, MOL is honored to have an opportunity to expand our involvement in CStore1 project. We are also delighted about another collaboration with dCS and [Technip Energies] on this project for further development,” says Yasuchika Noma, Executive Officer of MOL.

"[Technip Energies] as a world leader in carbon capture solutions together with our expertise in Australian offshore project delivery, is proud to be involved in this leading endeavor. Working with our development partners dCS and MOL we look forward to creating a cost effective option for the receiving and handling of carbon in the region,” says Paul Browne, Country Manager for Technip Energies Australia & New Zealand. Overall Image of the Offshore C-Hub(TM) and CStore1 - Credit: deepC Store