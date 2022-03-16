dCS, JX NOEX File Bid for Offshore Carbon Capture & Storage Project in Australia

Australian carbon capture and storage firm deepC Store (dCS) said Wednesday it had with JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corporation (JX NOEX) submitted a joint bid for a Greenhouse Gas Assessment Permit for a Greenhouse Gas Storage Acreage Release Area in offshore Australia. The company has also signed a letter of intent with the Norwegian seismic firm PGS to collaborate in the offshore CCS space in Australia.

According to deepC Store, the Greenhouse Gas Storage Acreage Release Area located in Commonwealth waters offshore Australia is considered a suitable site for Carbon Dioxide CO2 storage, which is planned to be captured from industrial sources in Australia, Japan, and the Asia-Pacific region, shipped as liquid CO2 from capture sites to CO2 Floating Storage and Injection (“FSI”) hub facility, and injected through wells for storage in a subsurface storage complex in close proximity to the FSI hub facility.

"Through a Joint Study Agreement, JX has been collaborating with dCS to perform a feasibility study for capturing and transporting liquefied CO₂ to an offshore floating Carbon dioxide Capture and Storage (CCS) hub project ("CStore1"). The Greenhouse Gas Storage Acreage Release Area fits with the concept of CStore1 and we plan to evaluate the area as a potential CO₂ injection site for CStore1," JX NOEX said.

dCS Chairman Jack Sato said: "We are very pleased to move from study phase to action phase with one of our CStore1 partners JX NOEX. Following on from our agreement with Nippon Steel Corporation, we are committed to accelerate the development of CStore1 and advance Australia and Japan’s strategic alliance in the CCS business.”

PGS

Also, dCS said Wednesday it had signed a letter of intent with the Norwegian offshore seismic data PGS. The two companies are looking to co-develop a commercial-scale carbon storage project offshore Australia.

Under the letter of intent signed between the two companies, PGS will provide geological and geophysical advisory services. Parties also agreed to explore broader collaboration opportunities in the region.

"The letter of intent with DCS expands the PGS New Energy business beyond Europe. Stakeholders in the Asia Pacific region are increasing their focus on carbon capture and storage as a key contributor to their net-zero ambitions. Geophysical data and expertise are important tools to secure safe and reliable reservoirs for carbon storage,” says Berit Osnes, EVP New Energy of PGS.

“We will collaborate with PGS to co-build a leading Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) development and operation business in the Asia Pacific region. In that context, we look forward to seeking PGS’s expertise and securing reliable CO2 storage sites in Australia,” says Daein Cha, Managing Director, and CEO of DCS.