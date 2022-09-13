Van Oord to Install Foundations for Polish Offshore Wind Farm

Dutch marine contractor Van Oord has confirmed it has been selected as the preferred contractor for the construction of the Baltic Power offshore wind farm, 23 kilometers north of the Polish coastline.

Van Oord will transport and install more than 70 foundations, consisting of a monopile fitted with a transition piece. Construction of the farm is planned to start in 2024, and its commissioning in 2026.

The company will deploy its heavy lift installation vessel Svanen.

"The vessel has an extensive track record and installed the vast majority of all monopiles in the Baltic Sea, including those for Baltic 2, Arkona and Kriegers Flak. Baltic Power is Van Oord’s first offshore wind project in Poland, however, the country is well known to Van Oord due to executed dredging projects, like the recently completed deepening and widening of the Świnoujście – Szczecin fairway in Poland," Van Oord said.

With a production capacity of up to 1,2 GW, the wind farm will be able to power 1,5 million households in Poland.

Van Oord has cited experts’ estimates, according to which the Baltic Sea’s total potential is 85 GW, nearly twice as much as the total electrical capacity currently installed in Poland.

The Polish State National Energy Policy (PEP2040) outlines the potential of and assumes the development of offshore wind energy in the area of the Polish Exclusive Economic Zone of the Baltic Sea, with the capacity of approximately 5.9 GW by 2030 and up to 11 GW by 2040.

"Offshore wind farms in the Baltic Sea may play a key role in Poland’s energy transition, contribute to the strengthening of the country’s energy security, and help tackle air pollution. Baltic Power is one of the most advanced offshore wind projects planned in Poland and a milestone for the development of the Polish power sector," Van Oord said.

The development of the Baltic Power offshore wind farm is a joint venture project of two companies: PKN ORLEN (Poland) and Northland Power (Canada).