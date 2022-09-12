Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Baltic Power Signs Deals to Help Build Offshore Wind Farm

September 12, 2022

Credit: Mike Mareen/AdobeStock
Credit: Mike Mareen/AdobeStock

Baltic Power, a joint venture between Poland's PKN Orlen and Canada's Northland Power, has signed a series of deals to help build a planned wind farm in the Baltic Sea, PKN Orlen said on Friday.

PKN said the venture had signed up Germany's Steelwind Nordenham to help with the foundations; Belgium's Smulders to help with connecting the foundations to the turbine towers; and Dutch firm Van Oord to help transport and install components.

A consortium of Denmark's Bladt Industries and Norway's Semco Maritime will also be responsible for the design, production and installation of offshore power stations, it said, without giving a value for any of the deals.

After the planned completion of construction in 2026, the Baltic Power offshore wind farm is expected to be able to supply more than 1.5 million households with clean energy.

Offshore wind is at the heart of energy group PKN's transition to emissions neutrality, Chief Executive Daniel Obajtek said in a statement.

"We want to use the experience gained in the organization of the supply chain also in subsequent projects of this type," he added, noting PKN is applying for eleven concessions for offshore wind farms in Poland and wants to implement similar projects in the Baltic States.

(Reuters - Reporting by Adrianna Ebert and Mateusz Rabiega/Editing by David Goodman and Mark Potter)

Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Baltic Sea


