Aker BP extends Deepsea Nordkapp hire

September 9, 2022

Deepsea Nordkapp drilling facility. Photo: Odfjell Drilling.
Norwegian oil and gas company Aker BP has added two additional firm wells to its contract with Odjfell Drilling for use of the Deepsea Nordkapp semisubmersible drilling rig. 

The extension has an estimated duration of approximately six months. Odfjell said that the additional wells will start in direct continuation of the current firm contract period and keep the unit occupied into late Q3 2024. 

The contract value for the additional wells is estimated at US$60 million (excluding any integrated services). In addition, a performance bonus will be applicable.

Aker BP's latest well using the Deepsea Nordkapp was in the production licence 941 int the Norwegian sea. It was dry, said the Norwegian Petroleum DirectorateAugust 29. 

The exploration well 6507/3-16 was drilled about 12 km northeast of the Skarv field in the Norwegian Sea and 220 kilometers west of Sandnessjøen.

The Deepsea Nordkapp is a 6th generation dynamically positioned harsh environment and winterized semi-submersible of Moss enhanced CS 60E design. It was delivered in 2019 and can operate up to 2000m water depth.

