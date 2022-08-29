Aker BP Drills Dry Well in Norwegian Sea

Norwegian oil and gas company Aker BP ASA has drilled a dry well in the production licence 941 int the Norwegian sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate has informed

The exploration well 6507/3-16 was drilled about 12 km northeast of the Skarv field in the Norwegian Sea and 220 kilometers west of Sandnessjøen.

The well's primary exploration target was to prove petroleum in reservoir rocks in the Lower Jurassic and Upper Triassic (the Båt Group and Grey Beds). The secondary exploration target was to prove petroleum in reservoir rocks in the Palaeocene (the Tang Formation).

In the primary exploration target, well 6507/3-16 encountered sandstone layers totaling about 200 meters with good reservoir quality. The preliminary interpretation is that this is part of the Båt Group in the Lower Jurassic and Grey Beds in the Upper Triassic. NPD said that 2-3 meters of sandstone were encountered in the secondary exploration target in the Tang Formation.

The well is dry. Data acquisition was carried out.

This is the second exploration well in production licence 941, which was awarded in APA 2017.

The well 6507/3-16 was drilled to a vertical depth of 2205 meters below sea level and was terminated in the Grey Beds from the Triassic.



The water depth is 374 meters. The well has been permanently plugged and abandoned.

Aker BP used tge well 6507/3-16 was drilled by the Deepsea Nordkapp semi-submersible drilling rig, which is now moving on to drill production well 6507/5-A-3 AH on the Skarv field in the Norwegian Sea, where Aker BP ASA is the operator.