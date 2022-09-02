Veslefrikk B Platform Arrives to M.A.R.S Yard for Recycling

Modern American Recycling Services Europe (M.A.R.S.) said Friday that Equinor's Veslefrikk B platform had arrived in the Port of Frederikshavn, where it will be recycled.

The Veslefrikk B arrived at the M.A.R.S quayside on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

The platform, which has a total weight of approximately 26 000 tonnes, was originally built as a drilling rig but was later converted to a production platform.

The platform, in the North Sea offshore Norway, started production in 1989 and was Equinor’s first floating production unit. It produced more than 400 million barrels of oil equivalent before it was removed from the field

The field was developed with two facilities, Veslefrikk A and Veslefrikk B. Veslefrikk A is a fixed steel wellhead facility and was connected by a to Veslefrikk B, a semi-submersible facility for processing and accommodation.

Equinor in 2021 awarded contracts for the removal, dismantling, and recycling work related to Veslefrikk platforms to M.A.R.S, Aker Solutions, and Heerema Marine Contractors.

M.A.R.S last year said that Vesslefrik B work was expected to employ around 60 people at peak.



