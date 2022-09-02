Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Veslefrikk B Platform Arrives to M.A.R.S Yard for Recycling

September 2, 2022

Credit; M.A.R.S. (supplied)
Credit; M.A.R.S. (supplied)

Modern American Recycling Services Europe (M.A.R.S.) said Friday that Equinor's Veslefrikk B platform had arrived in the Port of Frederikshavn, where it will be recycled.

The Veslefrikk B arrived at the M.A.R.S quayside on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

The platform, which has a total weight of approximately 26 000 tonnes, was originally built as a drilling rig but was later converted to a production platform. 

The platform, in the North Sea offshore Norway, started production in 1989 and was Equinor’s first floating production unit. It produced more than 400 million barrels of oil equivalent before it was removed from the field

The field was developed with two facilities, Veslefrikk A and Veslefrikk B. Veslefrikk A is a fixed steel wellhead facility and was connected by a to Veslefrikk B, a semi-submersible facility for processing and accommodation.

Equinor in 2021 awarded contracts for the removal, dismantling, and recycling work related to Veslefrikk platforms to M.A.R.S,  Aker Solutions, and Heerema Marine Contractors.

M.A.R.S last year said that Vesslefrik B work was expected to employ around 60 people at peak.

 


Energy Engineering Industry News Activity Europe Decommissioning Recycling


Trending Offshore News

Maganov receiving the Order of Alexander Nevsky in 2019. The conferred for lifetime achievements, notable social contribution and years of dedicated effort, was bestowed by President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in the Moscow Kremlin. Photo Credit: Kremlin via Lukoil (File photo)

Lukoil Chairman Dies after Falling from Hospital Window,...
Energy
Credit: Ørsted (File image)

World’s Largest Installed Offshore Wind Farm Fully...
Energy

Sponsored

G. W. Lisk Company Launches New Certified Flame Arrestor Series

G. W. Lisk Company Launches New Certified Flame Arrestor Series

Insight

This Decade's Oil Boom is Moving Offshore - Way Offshore

This Decade's Oil Boom is Moving Offshore - Way Offshore

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

Scana's PSW Technology to Deliver Risers for Odfjell Drilling's W. Africa Project

Scana's PSW Technology to Deliver Risers for Odfjell Drilling's W. Africa Project

Guanabara FPSO Mooring System Installed with Just One Vessel

Guanabara FPSO Mooring System Installed with Just One Vessel

Germany Charters Fifth FSRU

Germany Charters Fifth FSRU

Equinor Completes Russia Exit

Equinor Completes Russia Exit

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine