Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Aker Solutions to Recycle Heimdal and Veslefrikk Offshore Platforms

December 23, 2021

Credit:Aker Solutions
Credit:Aker Solutions

Norwegian offshore energy engineering and construction services firm Aker Solutions has won a contract with Heerema Marine Contractors to recycle offshore installations from the Heimdal and Veslefrikk fields in Norway.

The firm contract follows a letter of intent signed in March 2021.

Aker Solutions' scope includes reception, dismantling, and recycling of three offshore installations from the Heimdal and Veslefrikk fields. The objective is to recycle about 98 percent of the steel and materials.

Aker Solutions said the contract was a sizeable one meaning it is worth NOK 200 million (~$22,5 million) and NOK 700 million ($78,8 million).

According to info shared back in March, the Heimdal riser platform will be removed in 2024, at the earliest, while the Heimdal main platform and the Veslefrikk A platform will be removed no earlier than in 2025.

Decommissioning Recycling Europe Energy Activity

Related Offshore News

Credit: Aker Solutions

Aker Solutions, AF Gruppen Scrap Plan to Merge Offshore...
Credit: pkawasaki/AdobeStock

Japanese Oil Firm Buys into Dutch Offshore Wind Farms


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Oceaneering/Youtube (Screenshot)

OE’s 2021 Top of the Festive YouTube Video Pops
Video
Credit: ADNOC

ADNOC, TAQA Launch $3.6B Project to Decarbonize Offshore...
Middle East

Sponsored

Want to run a smarter operation?

Want to run a smarter operation?

Insight

Weak Winds Worsened Europe's Power Crunch; Utilities Need Better Storage

Weak Winds Worsened Europe's Power Crunch; Utilities Need Better Storage

Video

OE’s 2021 Top of the Festive YouTube Video Pops

OE’s 2021 Top of the Festive YouTube Video Pops

Current News

Jadestone Energy CFO to Resign

Jadestone Energy CFO to Resign

USCG Concludes Investigation into Auger Lifeboat Accident

USCG Concludes Investigation into Auger Lifeboat Accident

FAR's Bambo Drilling Fails to Deliver (The Gambia)

FAR's Bambo Drilling Fails to Deliver (The Gambia)

Equinor Extends Charter for Eidesvik Offshore PSV

Equinor Extends Charter for Eidesvik Offshore PSV

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine