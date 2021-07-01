Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
M.A.R.S to Recycle Veslefrikk B platform

July 1, 2021

The Veslefrikk field in the North Sea. (Photo: Øyvind Hagen/Equinor)
Modern American Recycling Services Europe (M.A.R.S) said Thursday it had secured the contract for deconstruction and recycling of Equinor's Veslefrikk B platform in the North Sea, offshore Norway.

The Veslefrikk B platform is a semi-submersible production platform, complete with accommodation and process equipment. It is tied in to the fixed wellhead platform Veslefrikk A

Equinor is planning to cease producing from the Veslefrikk field in Q1 2022, after more than 30 years on stream and over 400 million barrels of oil equivalent produced.

Following a plant decommissioning period after cessation of production, Equinor will tow the Veslefrikk B to the disposal yard, where the platform will be handed over. It will then be towed to M.A.R.S. Europe for deconstruction and disposal. 

All onshore activities will be performed in Port of Frederikshavn, Denmark, M.A.R.S said.

"This work is expected to employ around 60 people at peak." M.A.R.S said, without sharing the financial details of the contract.  The Veslefrikk B weighs about 25,000t.

According to a recent report by Equinor, Veslefrikk B will be towed to shore for dismantling in the autumn of 2022, and Veslefrikk A is scheduled to be removed in 2025/26.

Decommissioning

Insight

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Integrated Cable Protection & Stability System Offers Life-of-Field Benefits

The Total Deepwater Roadmap

VIDEO: More Than 100 New Offshore Wind Vessels Needed by 2030 to Meet Demand

L3 Harris Tapped to Deliver USV for Offshore Oil Spill Response

M.A.R.S to Recycle Veslefrikk B platform

James Fisher Sells Dive Support Vessel to Seamec

Inmarsat Wins Court Case over 5G Use in The Netherlands

