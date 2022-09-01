Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Allseas Nets Massive Decommissioning Contract in UK North Sea

September 1, 2022

Pioneering Spirit with a decommissioned topsides (left) - Credit: Allseas
Pioneering Spirit with a decommissioned topsides (left) - Credit: Allseas

Offshore installation and decommissioning contractor Allseas has secured a contract with TAQA UK for the removal and disposal of
several Northern North Sea (NNS) facilities.

Aberdeen-based TAQA manages the UK North Sea exploration and production portfolio for UAE-headquartered utilities and energy group Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA)

The engineering, preparation, removal and disposal (EPRD) contract comprises TAQA’s Eider Alpha, Tern Alpha, North Cormorant and Cormorant Alpha platforms. 

"The combined weight of the topsides and jackets to be removed is around 114,000 tonnes, making this the largest single offshore UK Continental Shelf decommissioning contract scope to date," Allseas said. The financial details were not disclosed.

Allseas is responsible for the removal of four platform topsides and three steel supporting jackets and transporting them to a suitable onshore yard facility for dismantling, with the aim of reusing or recycling 95% or more of the materials.

The platforms are located close to each other, approximately 100 kilometers northeast of Shetland, in water depths ranging from 150 to 167 meters, Allseas said. 

According to Allseas, all structures will be lifted and removed to shore as single units using Allseas’ heavy lift vessel Pioneering Spirit. 

"Allseas is proud to be TAQA’s contractor for this major decommissioning contract and looks forward to close collaboration with TAQA to prepare and execute the safe and sustainable decommissioning of these NNS assets. Platform removals are planned post-2025," Allseas said.

©Allseas


Energy North Sea Industry News Activity Decommissioning UKCS


Trending Offshore News

Bay du Nord FPSO Illustration - Credit: Equinor

This Decade's Oil Boom is Moving Offshore - Way Offshore
Offshore
Credit: Ørsted (File image)

World’s Largest Installed Offshore Wind Farm Fully...
Energy

Sponsored

G. W. Lisk Company Launches New Certified Flame Arrestor Series

G. W. Lisk Company Launches New Certified Flame Arrestor Series

Insight

This Decade's Oil Boom is Moving Offshore - Way Offshore

This Decade's Oil Boom is Moving Offshore - Way Offshore

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

PHOTO: Tyra II Process Module Sails Away from Batam

PHOTO: Tyra II Process Module Sails Away from Batam

Repsol Sinopec Names Foucart as New CEO

Repsol Sinopec Names Foucart as New CEO

Allseas Nets Massive Decommissioning Contract in UK North Sea

Allseas Nets Massive Decommissioning Contract in UK North Sea

Phase 2 of Senegal LNG Project Needs $5B - President

Phase 2 of Senegal LNG Project Needs $5B - President

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine