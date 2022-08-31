Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Kongsberg's Thrusters, Technology Suite for Olympic CSOV Duo

August 31, 2022

Credit: Saltwater Stone
Credit: Saltwater Stone

Norway's Kongsberg Maritime has signed a contract with Norwegian vessel operator Olympic to outfit two new Construction Service Operation Vessels with a technology suite. The contract is worth around NOK 64 million (around $6,4 million).

Two KONGSBERG US 205 PM L FP L-drive azimuth thrusters will be situated fore and aft in the TWIN X-STERN double-ended hybrid-powered vessels.

"The KONGSBERG US thruster family has set the industry standards for decades being one of the company’s all-time best-selling propulsion products. The range has been constantly evolved and upgraded over that time and the recently introduced PM model offers significant energy savings thanks to its vertically orientated permanent magnet motor mounted directly above the thruster," Kongsberg Maritime said.

The company further said that its integrated technology solution would be integral to the vessel’s operational effectiveness. The suite will include dynamic positioning, navigation, thruster control and information management systems.

"Central to the solution is Kongsberg's Integrated Vessel Control System. This integrates K-Pos - Dynamic Positioning System, K-Thrust – Thruster Control System and K-Bridge, operating on the vessels’ intuitive K-Master Integrated Workstation Consoles," the company added.

The vessels, being built to serve the offshore wind industry, will be owned and operated by Norway-based Olympic, which has operated a specialist fleet in the subsea service and renewable energy markets since 1996. 

“It’s a real honor for KONGSBERG to play such an important role in leveraging the benefits that these vessels will bring to the offshore wind industry,” says Bård Bjørløw, EVP Global Sales and Marketing, Kongsberg Maritime. “The vessel design is a great fit with the integrated solution from Kongsberg Maritime. The four identical US thrusters with our advanced Windfarm DP functionality, enable high speed manoeuvring in both forward and aft direction. This will reduce the time- and energy needed for transit between turbines.”

“We are very pleased to continue our cooperation with Kongsberg Maritime,” says Runar Stave, Chief Technical Officer, Olympic. “We have a tradition of innovating with Kongsberg Maritime and these vessels represent the next generation in CSOVs. They are the result of a unique Norwegian maritime cluster, where our extensive offshore wind experience has combined with top tier ship design and world-class equipment, all brought together by one of the world’s leading builders of such vessels.”

Technology Marine Equipment Vessels Renewable Energy Thrusters and Pods Offshore Wind Renewables


Trending Offshore News

Bay du Nord FPSO Illustration - Credit: Equinor

This Decade's Oil Boom is Moving Offshore - Way Offshore
Offshore
Credit: Aker Solutions (File image)

Schlumberger, Subsea 7 and Aker Solutions to Form Subsea...
Energy

Sponsored

G. W. Lisk Company Launches New Certified Flame Arrestor Series

G. W. Lisk Company Launches New Certified Flame Arrestor Series

Insight

This Decade's Oil Boom is Moving Offshore - Way Offshore

This Decade's Oil Boom is Moving Offshore - Way Offshore

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

Hackers Hit Eni's Computer Networks

Hackers Hit Eni's Computer Networks

Philippines Open to New Oil Exploration Talks with China

Philippines Open to New Oil Exploration Talks with China

Alfa Laval Buys Tank Cleaning Firm Scanjet

Alfa Laval Buys Tank Cleaning Firm Scanjet

Archer Bags $200M Drill Pipe Pool Services Contract

Archer Bags $200M Drill Pipe Pool Services Contract

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine