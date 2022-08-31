Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Russia Stops Gas Flows via Nord Stream 1 - German Entry Point Data

August 31, 2022

Credit: Victoria/AdobeStock
Russia halted gas supplies via a major pipeline to Europe on Wednesday, intensifying an economic battle between Moscow and Brussels and raising the prospects of recession and energy rationing in some of the region's richest countries.

Flows fell to zero on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany via the Baltic Sea, according to flow data from entry points linking Nord Stream 1 to the German gas network, for maintenance due to last until the early hours of Saturday. 

(Reuters - Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam and Nina Chestney; Editing by Jason Neely and Jacqueline Wong)

