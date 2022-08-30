Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Green Energy Group Wraps Sale of 'Petrel Explorer'

August 30, 2022

Credit: Tomek Ferenc/MarineTraffic.com
Credit: Tomek Ferenc/MarineTraffic.com

Norwegian company Green Energy Group has completed the sale of its Petrel Explorer seismic survey vessel.

The company, which last year rebranded to Green Energy Group from Seabird Exploration to reflect a strategic shift in business towards green energy transition, in July entered into a binding agreement to sell the Petrel Explorer to an undisclosed buyer for an undisclosed sum.

The transaction was completed on August 29, 2022, and the company handed over the vessel and received the transaction amount in full. 

"The sale of the non-strategic Petrel Explorer further strengthens the company`s balance sheet and liquidity, enabling us to deliver on our asset-light strategy while aiming to consolidate the seismic markets we are involved in," said Ståle Rodahl, Executive Chairman of Green Energy Group.

Interestingly, while Petrel Explorer is listed as a seismic survey vessel, the vessel had last year secured a contract in the offshore wind industry.

In what was SeaBird's first foray into the offshore wind industry, the Petrel Explorer in April 2021 secured work to serve as an accommodation vessel for a wind farm maintenance campaign in the Baltic Sea. The 80.35 meters long vessel offers a total of 54 berths in 40 cabins.

Seabird Exploration bought the 2008-built vessel, then known as Boa Thalassa, in 2019.

Offshore Vessels Geoscience Activity Seismic


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Aker Solutions (File image)

Schlumberger, Subsea 7 and Aker Solutions to Form Subsea...
Energy
The Ocean Princess is pictured under way before the contact (left); and platform SP-83A is pictured before the contact (right). (Source: © Malcom Cotte MarineTraffic.com; Arena Offshore - via NTSB)

Bulk Carrier Hit Offshore Platform Due to Charting Error,...
Offshore

Sponsored

G. W. Lisk Company Launches New Certified Flame Arrestor Series

G. W. Lisk Company Launches New Certified Flame Arrestor Series

Insight

Big Oil Set to Cash in On Trillion-dollar Offshore Wind Prize

Big Oil Set to Cash in On Trillion-dollar Offshore Wind Prize

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

Equinor and Vår Energi Support FASTsubsea's Subsea Pump Tech

Equinor and Vår Energi Support FASTsubsea's Subsea Pump Tech

DNV Close to Granting Main Scantling Approval for Odfjell Oceanwind's Floater

DNV Close to Granting Main Scantling Approval for Odfjell Oceanwind's Floater

Atlantic Wind Transfers Orders Six CTVs

Atlantic Wind Transfers Orders Six CTVs

Kongsberg Maritime Launches EcoAdvisor for Offshore Vessels

Kongsberg Maritime Launches EcoAdvisor for Offshore Vessels

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine