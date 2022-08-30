Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Geospace Technologies Launches Shallow Water Ocean Bottom Recorder

August 30, 2022

Geospace Technologies on Monday today announced the release of a new seismic acquisition product named Mariner.

The company said Mariner was a continuous, cable-free, four-channel autonomous, shallow water ocean bottom recorder.

"Mariner is the next generation node designed for extended duration seabed ocean bottom seismic data acquisition. The slim profile nodes are ideally deployed as deep as 750 meters. The device continuously records for up to 70 days and offers more rapid recharging times. Its slim profile creates space savings on seismic survey vessels, allowing contractors to fit up to 25% more nodes into a download/charge container," Geospace Technologies said.

According to Geospace Technologies, Mariner has wireless connector-free charging and data download functionality. 

"Additional features of the Mariner include an internal heading sensor and solid-state flash memory up to 32 GB per channel. Mariner’s four-channel node uses all Geospace designed and manufactured sensor components, including three patented, high sensitivity GS-ONE geophones configured tri-axially along with an MP-18 BH hydrophone. The built-in full-resolution test generator offers users the added security of a fully functional recorder capable of high-fidelity data acquisition," Geospace Technologies said.

Technology Offshore Energy Subsea Activity Seismic Survey OBN


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Aker Solutions (File image)

Schlumberger, Subsea 7 and Aker Solutions to Form Subsea...
Energy
The Ocean Princess is pictured under way before the contact (left); and platform SP-83A is pictured before the contact (right). (Source: © Malcom Cotte MarineTraffic.com; Arena Offshore - via NTSB)

Bulk Carrier Hit Offshore Platform Due to Charting Error,...
Offshore

Sponsored

G. W. Lisk Company Launches New Certified Flame Arrestor Series

G. W. Lisk Company Launches New Certified Flame Arrestor Series

Insight

Big Oil Set to Cash in On Trillion-dollar Offshore Wind Prize

Big Oil Set to Cash in On Trillion-dollar Offshore Wind Prize

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

Equinor and Vår Energi Support FASTsubsea's Subsea Pump Tech

Equinor and Vår Energi Support FASTsubsea's Subsea Pump Tech

DNV Close to Granting Main Scantling Approval for Odfjell Oceanwind's Floater

DNV Close to Granting Main Scantling Approval for Odfjell Oceanwind's Floater

Atlantic Wind Transfers Orders Six CTVs

Atlantic Wind Transfers Orders Six CTVs

Kongsberg Maritime Launches EcoAdvisor for Offshore Vessels

Kongsberg Maritime Launches EcoAdvisor for Offshore Vessels

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine