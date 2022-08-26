Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
NSNR Taps Shearwater for Devil’s Hole Horst Prospect Survey

August 26, 2022

Credit: Shearwater
Marine seismic survey contractor Shearwater GeoServices has won a contract for a 3D survey of the Devil’s Hole Horst prospect in the UK North Sea by North Sea Natural Resources (“NSNR”).

The towed streamer survey covers approximately 1,586 sq km and will be carried out by the SW Bly vessel, with the one-month project starting imminently.

“We are glad to welcome NSNR as a new Shearwater client and look forward to executing a safe, efficient survey to provide geophysical data over the prospect. The award is a continuation of the strong seasonal activity we are experiencing in UK waters,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater.

"We are delighted to be working with Shearwater on this which is our first proprietary 3D seismic survey to be acquired over the complete seven blocks of UK Licence P2321 which will be instrumental for us to define high-quality drilling locations” said Niels Christian Arveschoug, CEO and Founder of North Sea Natural Resources Ltd.

