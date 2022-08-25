Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
North Sea Gas Platform to Serve as Seabird Nesting Site

August 25, 2022

Kittiwake nesting on the Wenlock platform in the southern North Sea - Image Supplied
Alpha Petroleum Resources Limited and Energean have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with offshore wind developer Orsted to explore the potential repurposing of the Wenlock gas platform in the Southern North Sea. 

According to the companies, the provision of artificial nesting sites is considered a viable compensation measure for the potential impact of offshore wind development on certain seabird species, including the black-legged kittiwake (kittiwake). 

"Kittiwake have been observed readily utilizing man-made structures and Orsted’s recent offshore surveys of platforms in the North Sea have shown large numbers of nests on a number of platforms. The repurposing of an existing platform as an artificial nesting structure is now under consideration as an alternative to the construction of a new artificial nesting structure in support of the ongoing development of the Hornsea Four offshore wind farm," the companies said.

The preferred option for repurposing is the Wenlock field gas platform owned by Alpha and  Energean – situated in the Southern North Sea, 98 km north-east of the  Bacton Gas Terminal in Norfolk. Image Supplied

An MoU has been agreed which will allow the parties to collaborate in exploring how to repurpose the Wenlock platform as a dedicated kittiwake nesting site.  Orsted is currently progressing through the Planning Inspectorate Development Consent Order process and these discussions will remain subject to ongoing consultation with key stakeholders and regulators, the companies said.

The Wenlock platform has an established kittiwake colony with around 69 apparently occupied nests counted in the June 2022 survey by Orsted - an increase in number when compared to past counts. 

The platform is nearing the end of its economic producing life and is scheduled for the plugging and abandonment of wells from 2023. 

Following decommissioning, this nesting site would no longer be available, but the repurposing of the Wenlock platform, with the topside design developed to attract further nesting kittiwake, presents an opportunity to preserve and increase this colony for many future breeding seasons ahead.

The topside design will be adapted to the architecture of the platform in order to maximize the use of existing structural elements and the new nesting space created, while at the same time minimizing disturbance to the seabirds which are already nesting at Wenlock. 

 Image Supplied

