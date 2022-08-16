Steerprop's Propulsion Package for Maersk's First Offshore Wind Installation Vessel

Steerprop, a designer and manufacturer of high-performance propulsion systems, has won a major order to supply the complete propulsion package for Maersk Supply Service's recently ordered Wind Installation Vessel (WIV).

Singapore-based Sembcorp Marine Ltd, which has secured a contract for the construction of the vessel for Maersk Supply Service, ordered the propulsion package from Steerprop.

Steerprop's scope includes six ducted L-drive azimuth propulsors with an output power of 4500 kW and two 900 kW Steerprop Tunnel Thrusters for dynamic positioning, maneuvering, and transit operations.

To support safe and reliable operations with low lifecycle costs, Steerprop Care condition monitoring is also included as part of the package, the company said.

The jack-up type WIV features a first-of-its-kind design with a load transfer system patented by Maersk Supply Service. The design also takes into consideration the need to operate safely and efficiently in the harsh sea conditions the vessel is likely to face while serving the Empire Offshore Wind project off the eastern coast of the USA.

This set up high requirements for propulsion effectiveness and reliability.

Senior Vice President at Sembcorp Marine Rigs & Floaters, Wong Teck Cheong said: “In collaboration with Maersk Supply Service, Sembcorp Marine will design and build a WIV capable of operating at a high level of efficiency and to handle the next generation of wind turbines which are scaled up in size with longer and lighter rotor blades and taller towers. The vessel is designed to cope with the installation of bigger structures and to ensure operational efficiency for wind turbine installations. The Steerprop thrusters will play an essential role in enabling this efficiency.”