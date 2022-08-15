Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Beach Energy Results Disappoint. Hunt on for M&A in Australia, NZ

August 15, 2022

Beach Energy Chief Executive Officer Morne Engelbrecht - Credit: Beach Energy
Beach Energy Chief Executive Officer Morne Engelbrecht - Credit: Beach Energy

Beach Energy Ltd is shoring up its war chest for acquisitions in Australia and New Zealand, Chief Executive Officer Morne Engelbrecht said on Monday, after reporting a weaker-than-expected annual profit and production outlook.

Shares in gas and oil producer Beach, owned 30% by Seven Group Holding, slumped 13% on Monday in a flat broader market.

Beach reported underlying profit of A$504 million ($358 million) for the year to June 2022, up 39% from a year earlier, but well short of analysts' forecasts around A$591 million, according to Refinitiv estimates.

Analysts at RBC and UBS said the miss was due to increased provisions for restoration costs at mature assets and higher-than-expected royalty payments.

Its outlook for the 2023 financial year for output of between 20.0 million and 22.5 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) was below analysts' forecasts of around 23.2 mmboe, with new production offsetting declines at its older gas assets. 

UBS analyst Tom Allen said in a note that "reserves and production guidance point to slower growth." 

On its earnings call, analysts asked why Beach wanted to maintain a net cash position this year instead of beefing up returns to shareholders. CEO Engelbrecht said the company was holding on to capital to fund acquisitions and internal growth.

Beach was focused on acquiring assets in Australia and New Zealand, he said.

"We are looking at if potential assets can feed our current infrastructure. That's probably priority number one," Engelbrecht said. 

"If it's producing that's a plus, but we're not focused on anything in particular in terms of whether it's greenfields, brownfields or producing."

($1 = 1.4085 Australian dollars)


 (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Energy Mergers & Acquisitions Activity Production Australia/NZ


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Sapura Energy

Sapura Energy Wraps Sale of Sapura 3000 Pipelayer
Energy
©zamzahir abu bakar/MarineTraffic.com

Jadestone Shutting Down Montara FPSO Output to Fix Tank...
Energy

Insight

Big Oil Set to Cash in On Trillion-dollar Offshore Wind Prize

Big Oil Set to Cash in On Trillion-dollar Offshore Wind Prize

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

Shell Makes Gas Discovery at Colombia's Deepest Offshore Well

Shell Makes Gas Discovery at Colombia's Deepest Offshore Well

Saudi Aramco's Amin Nasser: A Homegrown Engineer Who Reached the Top

Saudi Aramco's Amin Nasser: A Homegrown Engineer Who Reached the Top

Aker BP Makes Oil and Gas Find Near Skarv Field

Aker BP Makes Oil and Gas Find Near Skarv Field

Norway: PGNiG Gets Permit to Drill Copernicus Offshore Well

Norway: PGNiG Gets Permit to Drill Copernicus Offshore Well

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine