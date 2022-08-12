Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Rig on the Move: Eco Atlantic to Spud 'Transformational' Gazania-1 Well Off S. Africa in September

August 12, 2022

Credit: Island Drilling
Credit: Island Drilling

Oil and gas company Eco Atlantic said Friday it expected to start drilling at its Gazania-1 well off South Africa in September, as the Island Innovator rig, owned by Island Drilling Company AS, was released and mobilized Friday.

 The Gazania-1 well is located in the Orange Basin in South Africa. The Orange Basin straddles the offshore waters of Namibia and South Africa, where major discoveries on both the Graff-1 well, drilled by Shell, and the Venus-1 well, drilled by TotalEnergies, have recently been announced.

The Island Innovator rig is now under contract to Eco and its JV partners and will move on to the Gazania-1 well on Block 2B, 25km offshore the Northern Cape in Orange Basin South Africa. The rig is expected to arrive and spud by the end of September 2022, subject to weather conditions. 

The Gazania-1 prospect is targeting a 300 million barrels light oil resource. The well will take approximately 25 days to drill, and the JV partners plan to seal and plug the well after the test, with no equipment being left on the sea floor. The partners have also approved the option to drill a sidetrack well contingent on a discovery in the main target.

The JV partnership in respect of Block 2B comprises Eco Atlantic (50% WI and Operator), Africa Energy Corp (27.5% WI), Panoro 2B Limited, a subsidiary of Panoro Energy ASA (12.5% WI), and Crown Energy AB (10% WI).

Colin Kinley, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Eco Atlantic, commented: "We are excited to get underway with our drilling campaign at Block 2B in the Orange Basin offshore South Africa. A successful outcome at the Gazania-1 well has the potential to be transformational for Eco and our JV partners.

Drilling Industry News Activity Africa Drilling Rigs


Trending Offshore News

The Johan Castberg FPSO arrives at Aker Solutions' yard in Stord earlier this year (Photo: Equinor)

Fire Breaks Out Aboard Equinor's Castberg FPSO at Norway...
Shipbuilding
Illustration only - Credit: Saipem/cropped

Saipem Nets $900M Deal to Deliver Angola's First...
Energy

Insight

Big Oil Set to Cash in On Trillion-dollar Offshore Wind Prize

Big Oil Set to Cash in On Trillion-dollar Offshore Wind Prize

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

E.ON More Than Halves Value of Nord Stream 1 Stake as Uncertainty Grows

E.ON More Than Halves Value of Nord Stream 1 Stake as Uncertainty Grows

Methane Emissions from U.S. Shallow Offshore Platforms Exceed Those on Land, Study Finds

Methane Emissions from U.S. Shallow Offshore Platforms Exceed Those on Land, Study Finds

Rig on the Move: Eco Atlantic to Spud 'Transformational' Gazania-1 Well Off S. Africa in September

Rig on the Move: Eco Atlantic to Spud 'Transformational' Gazania-1 Well Off S. Africa in September

Danish Firm Wants to Build 3GW Offshore Wind Farm in Australia

Danish Firm Wants to Build 3GW Offshore Wind Farm in Australia

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine