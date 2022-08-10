Scana's Subseatec Wins 'Sizeable' Riser Joints Order

Scana's Subseatec has won a contract with an international energy company for the delivery of riser joints.

The joints are intended for an offshore field development. Scana said the deal was a sizeable contract for the company, meaning it is worth between NOK 10 million and NOK 50 million.

Subseatec’s scope is a delivery of ready-to-use riser joints in low alloyed steel, including engineering, manufacturing, procurement, and documentation.

"This order is a strong recognition of the company’s capability to deliver advanced products to the industry and the continuous development of long joints in high-strength steel grades for the use in offshore field developments," Scana said.

“The contract represents a strong recognition of Subseatec’s competitiveness, engineering capabilities, and also the company’s ability to handle complex deliveries,” says Styrk Bekkenes, CEO in Scana ASA.

Manufacturing is planned to start immediately, and the deliveries will start in 2023.



