Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Vattenfall Taps Aberdeen-based Engineering Firm for Offshore Wind Service Work

August 9, 2022

Credit: Vattenfall (file Image)
Credit: Vattenfall (file Image)

Aberdeen-based PD&MS Group has won a three-year operations and maintenance (O&M) contract with Vattenfall to support its offshore wind farms in Europe.

The contract, of an undisclosed sum, will see the engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) specialist providing support, including O&M and inspection, across Vattenfall's offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, The Netherlands, Sweden, and Denmark.

PD&MS, founded in 2002, delivers O&M, general modifications, upgrade projects, late-life asset management, and decommissioning services across the energy sector. It currently employs around 550 in Scotland and 100 overseas, with operations in Aberdeen, Glasgow Azerbaijan.

The company recently secured ORE Catapult’s Fit 4 Offshore Renewables status for its EPC services. The program was developed to help the UK supply chain to reconfigure and deliver services in the offshore renewable energy sector. 

Renewable Energy Engineering Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Inspection & Repair & Maintenance


Trending Offshore News

Keppel Shipyard - File photo - Credit: Keppel Corp.

Keppel Terminates Semi-sub Rig, Jack-up Rig, and Liftboat...
Offshore
File Photo: ADNOC Drilling

ADNOC Drilling Wins $3.4B in Jack-up Drilling Rig...
Middle East

Insight

US Stays the Course Toward Offshore Wind Targets

US Stays the Course Toward Offshore Wind Targets

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

Equinor Gets Safety Body Consents for Two Norwegian Sea Projects

Equinor Gets Safety Body Consents for Two Norwegian Sea Projects

TDI-Brooks Adds New Tools to Shallow Water Geotechnical Kit

TDI-Brooks Adds New Tools to Shallow Water Geotechnical Kit

Green Yard Kleven to Refit Two Oceania PSVs

Green Yard Kleven to Refit Two Oceania PSVs

Atlantic Towing PSVs Rescue Crew from Sinking Fishing Vessel

Atlantic Towing PSVs Rescue Crew from Sinking Fishing Vessel

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine