Vattenfall Taps Aberdeen-based Engineering Firm for Offshore Wind Service Work

Aberdeen-based PD&MS Group has won a three-year operations and maintenance (O&M) contract with Vattenfall to support its offshore wind farms in Europe.

The contract, of an undisclosed sum, will see the engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) specialist providing support, including O&M and inspection, across Vattenfall's offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, The Netherlands, Sweden, and Denmark.

PD&MS, founded in 2002, delivers O&M, general modifications, upgrade projects, late-life asset management, and decommissioning services across the energy sector. It currently employs around 550 in Scotland and 100 overseas, with operations in Aberdeen, Glasgow Azerbaijan.

The company recently secured ORE Catapult’s Fit 4 Offshore Renewables status for its EPC services. The program was developed to help the UK supply chain to reconfigure and deliver services in the offshore renewable energy sector.