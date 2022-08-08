Seaway 7 to Start Early Works on Moray West Offshore Wind Farm Cables

Seaway 7, a company specializing in offshore renewable energy installation services, said Monday it had signed a letter of award to start early work related to the installation of inter-array grid cables for the Moray West offshore wind farm in the UK North Sea.

The agreement was signed with the wind farm owner Moray Offshore Windfarm (West) Limited and is for early works on the Engineering, Procurement, Installation, and Commissioning (EPIC) of inter-array grid cables for the offshore wind farm.

The Moray West offshore wind farm development is located in the Moray Firth on Scotland's east coast, roughly 22.5 kilometers from the Caithness coastline. The development will comprise 60 wind turbine generators with an installed capacity of 882MW.

Seaway 7’s scope is under final negotiation and may include the supply and installation of approximately 125 km of 66 kV subsea power cables and respective cable protection systems.

Seaway 7 will use vessels from its cable lay fleet, starting work on the project in 2024.

The Moray West project recently obtained a Contract for Difference (CfD) as part of the UK Government’s latest CfD Allocation Round. The project is expected to reach a financial close (FC) in the coming months, with the first power expected in 2024.

According to Seaway 7, Moray West will represent a sizeable contract agreement once executed. “Sizeable” contracts for Seaway 7, a renewable business of Subsea 7, are between $50 million and $150 million.

The Moray West project is being developed by Ocean Winds. Ocean Winds is the result of a 50-50 joint venture between EDP Renewables (EDPR) and ENGIE for the purpose of offshore wind deployment. Ignitis Group has a minor shareholding in Moray West