Taiwan: Formosa 2 Offshore Wind Farm Delivers First Power to the Grid as 12 Turbines Installed

The Formosa 2 offshore wind project in Taiwan has reached two important construction milestones: the installation of 12 turbines and the successful transmission of power to the national grid.

Once fully completed, the project will have 47 8 MW Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) turbines to produce 376 MW, and it will be able to power the equivalent of 380,000 households.

It is being developed by JERA, Macquarie's Green Investment Group (GIG) and Swancor Renewable Energy (SRE). GIG is supported by its portfolio company, Corio Generation.

Michael Klingele, Project Director of Formosa 2 said: "Despite facing challenges posed by recent weather conditions, the team has persisted in advancing construction works, with strong health, safety, and environmental performance and high sustainability standards. We are fully committed to ensuring the project becomes a pivotal driver in Taiwan's green energy transition."

The installation of the jacket foundations and subsea Inter-Array Cables began in April and May, respectively, and the turbine installation started in the beginning of June. The project has now completed more than half of the underwater foundation installations, and more than a quarter of the turbines have been installed.

The Formosa 2 is entitled to fixed Feed-in Tariff over a 20-year period under the Power Purchase Agreement with Taipower.

Formosa 2 will be located between 4 – 10km off the coast of Miaoli County in northwestern Taiwan.