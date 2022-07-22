Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Taiwan: Formosa 2 Offshore Wind Farm Delivers First Power to the Grid as 12 Turbines Installed

July 22, 2022

Credit. Formosa 2
Credit. Formosa 2

The Formosa 2 offshore wind project in Taiwan has reached two important construction milestones: the installation of 12 turbines and the successful transmission of power to the national grid.

Once fully completed, the project will have 47 8 MW Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) turbines to produce 376 MW, and it will be able to power the equivalent of 380,000 households.

It is being developed by JERA, Macquarie's Green Investment Group (GIG) and Swancor Renewable Energy (SRE). GIG is supported by its portfolio company, Corio Generation.

Michael Klingele, Project Director of Formosa 2 said: "Despite facing challenges posed by recent weather conditions, the team has persisted in advancing construction works, with strong health, safety, and environmental performance and high sustainability standards. We are fully committed to ensuring the project becomes a pivotal driver in Taiwan's green energy transition."

The installation of the jacket foundations and subsea Inter-Array Cables began in April and May, respectively, and the turbine installation started in the beginning of June. The project has now completed more than half of the underwater foundation installations, and more than a quarter of the turbines have been installed.

The Formosa 2 is entitled to fixed Feed-in Tariff over a 20-year period under the Power Purchase Agreement with Taipower. 

Formosa 2 will be located between 4 – 10km off the coast of Miaoli County in northwestern Taiwan.

Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Asia


Trending Offshore News

(File photo: Shell)

Shell Places US Gulf of Mexico Assets Up for Sale
Deepwater
Ramform Sovereign - Credit: PGS

PGS Wins Seismic Survey Contracts in Indonesia and...
Vessels

Insight

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

Kremlin Rejects Report Nord Stream Turbine is Stuck in Transit

Kremlin Rejects Report Nord Stream Turbine is Stuck in Transit

CGX Secures Funds for Wei-1 Exploration Well Off Guyana. Spud Date Set for October

CGX Secures Funds for Wei-1 Exploration Well Off Guyana. Spud Date Set for October

Dutch Gas Prices Up as Nord Stream Turbine 'Gets Stuck in Transit'

Dutch Gas Prices Up as Nord Stream Turbine 'Gets Stuck in Transit'

Schlumberger Lifts Revenue Forecast as Oilfield Services Demand Booms

Schlumberger Lifts Revenue Forecast as Oilfield Services Demand Booms

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine