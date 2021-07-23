Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Jan De Nul Installs Export Cables for Formosa 2 Offshore Wind Farm in Taiwan

July 23, 2021

Willem de Vlamingh vessel - Credit: Jan De Nul
Willem de Vlamingh vessel - Credit: Jan De Nul

Offshore installation firm Jan De Nul has installed four export cables for the 376MW Formosa 2 offshore wind farm in Taiwan. 

Jan De Nul used its cable-laying vessel Willem de Vlamingh to install with cables of total length of 34 kilometers.

"Thanks to her shallow draft design, the Willem de Vlamingh was able to position itself close to the beach thereby limiting the shore pull distance to around 1,250 meters. At the beach landing, the cables have been pulled through four HDD ducts into the transition joint bays," Jan De Nul said.

The vessel also acted as Trenching Support Vessel which, together with the trailing suction hopper dredger Niña and a Starfish outfitted with an in-house designed jet-skid tool, in the meantime also completed the export cable burial works.

For the Formosa 2 project, Jan De Nul Group is responsible for the foundation design, fabrication, and installation, as well as for the design, supply and installation of the subsea cables.

Formosa 2 offshore wind project is a joint venture project by JERA, Macquarie's Green Investment Group and Swancor Renewable Energy. The project is located between four and ten nautical miles off Miaoli County.

Once fully constructed, Formosa 2 will be one of Taiwan’s earliest offshore wind projects. It will feature 47 8 MW turbines and will be able to produce enough electricity for up to 380,000 Taiwanese households.

