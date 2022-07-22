Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

St Johns Shipbuilding Starts Building CTV for U.S. Offshore Wind Farm

July 22, 2022

Credit: Incat Crowther
Credit: Incat Crowther

Florida-based St Johns Shipbuilding has started construction of a Jones Act-compliant crew transfer vessel which will serve the Vineyard Wind 1 offshore wind farm in the U.S. Atlantic.

The shipyard informed of the keel laying ceremony for the Incat Crowther 30 design crew transfer vessel on Thursday via social media. An image shared to accompany the post shows the ceremony was held on June 30.

"We could not be happier to have Hornblower and their partners return to St Johns Shipbuilding to build the vessels that will help America move closer towards energy independence and a cleaner, healthier environment for generations to come," the shipyard said in a social media post.

The vessel will be 30 meters long and will have a large foredeck with a 23 t.m knuckle boom crane and container securing lugs.

The vessel will be propelled by quad Volvo IPS propulsion units driven by Volvo DI13 main engines and will be hybrid-ready.

The CTV, which will be able to carry 24 technicians and six crew members, is scheduled to be delivered in 2023 and will go immediately into service for GE Renewables. The vessels will first operate out of New Bedford, MA, during the Vineyard Wind I construction period.

Located 15 miles off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard, Vineyard Wind 1 will be the first commercial-scale offshore wind farm in the United States. With a generating capacity of 800 megawatts (MW), the project will provide electricity to more than 400,000 homes.



SPECIFICATIONS - 30m CATAMARAN HYBRID-READY CTV

PRINCIPAL DIMENSIONS
Length Overall 98’ 5” / 30.0m
Length Waterline 91’ 6” / 27.9m
Beam Overall 32’ 10” / 10.0m
Draft (hull) 4’ 7” / 1.4m
Draft (max) 5’ 6” / 1.7m
Depth 14’ 5” / 4.4m
Construction Marine grade aluminium

CAPACITIES

Fuel Oil 9,510 gallons / 36,000 litres
Fresh Water 925 gallons / 3,500 litres
Sullage 660 gallons / 2,500 litres

Technicians 24
Crew 6

PROPULSION AND PERFORMANCE

Speed (Service) 26 knots
Speed (Max) 29 knots
Main Engines 4 x Volvo D13
Power 4 x 515 kW @ 2,250rpm
Propulsion 4 x Volvo IPS 30
Generators 2 x 40kW

REGULATORY
Flag USCG CFR 46 Subchapter L
Class Bureau Veritas


Offshore Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity North America Crew Transfer Vessels CTV


Trending Offshore News

(File photo: Shell)

Shell Places US Gulf of Mexico Assets Up for Sale
Deepwater
Ramform Sovereign - Credit: PGS

PGS Wins Seismic Survey Contracts in Indonesia and...
Vessels

Insight

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

Kremlin Rejects Report Nord Stream Turbine is Stuck in Transit

Kremlin Rejects Report Nord Stream Turbine is Stuck in Transit

CGX Secures Funds for Wei-1 Exploration Well Off Guyana. Spud Date Set for October

CGX Secures Funds for Wei-1 Exploration Well Off Guyana. Spud Date Set for October

Dutch Gas Prices Up as Nord Stream Turbine 'Gets Stuck in Transit'

Dutch Gas Prices Up as Nord Stream Turbine 'Gets Stuck in Transit'

Schlumberger Lifts Revenue Forecast as Oilfield Services Demand Booms

Schlumberger Lifts Revenue Forecast as Oilfield Services Demand Booms

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine